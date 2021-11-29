Poland announces new restrictions to guard against Omicron variant
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 29-11-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 19:07 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland said on Monday it would ban flights to seven African countries, extend the quarantine period for some travellers and reduce limits on numbers allowed into places like restaurants, amid concerns over the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
"We must appreciate the importance of this phenomenon and the risk that a new mutation emerging poses," Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- African
- Omicron
- Adam Niedzielski
- Poland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-DR Congo, Ghana advance in African World Cup qualifiers
EMERGING MARKETS-Russian rouble, S.African rand firm 1% as dollar retreats from highs
Soccer-Egypt amputee team set for first African regional tournament
Promotion of trade between African countries critical: President
Soccer-Cameroon win heavyweight battle as final African playoff spots decided