South African health minister calls for lifting of travel bans

South Africa's health minister called on Monday for a lifting of "discriminatory" travel bans imposed on southern African countries because of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"We find these travel bans discriminatory in light of the fact that the same travel bans have not been imposed on other countries where this variant has been found," Joe Phaahla told the World Health Organization (WHO) in a speech.

Xavier Becerra, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, told the WHO gathering: "U.S. health officials are working closely with sister ministries in southern Africa to understand more about this new variant and mobilise to contain it".

