S Railway puts measures in place to prevent elephant deaths

Coimbatore, Nov 29 (PTI): Expressing serious concern over the death of three elephants in a train accident near Ettimadai on the outskirts of the city on November 26, the Southern Railway has said it has taken several initiatives and preventive measures.

The steps are: regular clearing of vegetation along the railway tracks to facilitate loco pilots for clear sighting of elephants crossing railway tracks; solar fencing at ground-level with electric voltage of 12V has been installed to deter elephants from crossing the track; and construction of elephant ramps at suitable locations in Walayar – Ettimadai section in Tamil Nadu for passage of elephants without getting entrapped near railway track area, an official press release said on Monday Widening of cutting/space near track has been done at vulnerable locations in order to provide sufficient space for elephants to move away from railway tracks on sighting of trains, solar lights have been provided at vulnerable locations to improve visibility for loco pilots, it said.

In addition, both Kerala and Tamil Nadu forest departments have engaged elephant trackers who regularly patrol the railway tracks and communicate the information on the movement of the elephants near the track, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)