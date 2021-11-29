Left Menu

Govt put curbs on exports of Agar oil, Agarwood chips, powder

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Monday put curbs on exports of Agar oil and Agarwood chips and powder with immediate effect, according to a notification.

Export quota of 25,000 Kg per annum for Agarwood chips and powder and 1,500 kg per annum for Agar oil has been notified, the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

''Export policy of Agar oil and Agarwood chips and powder has been amended from free to restricted with immediate effect,'' it added.

The DGFT has also notified policy conditions regarding these exports.

Agarwood is used in incense and perfume. It is mainly grown in Tripura and Assam.

In a separate notification, the DGFT said Universal Crop Protection has been added to the list of manufacturers/units of NP/NPK fertiliser that can freely export their own produce subject to certain conditions.

In that list, now there are 19 companies.

