Dish TV again postpones AGM, gets RoC nod for extension by a month

Direct-to-Home service provider Dish TV, which is facing a notice from its largest shareholder Yes Bank to reconstitute its board, has again postponed its Annual General Meeting for a month after getting regulatory approval.

The company on Monday received approval from the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai over its plea to extend the AGM for the financial year 2020-21, for one month, said a regulatory filing by Dish TV.

The Annual General Meeting of Dish TV was scheduled to be held on November 30, 2021, and according to the Essel Group firm, it has received a communication from the RoC on Monday afternoon according to its approval for an extension of time for one month. ''The 33rd AGM of the company scheduled to be held on November 30, 2021, stands postponed and the Board shall decide on the revised date for convening the 33rd AGM of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, for which requisite intimations shall be sent in terms of applicable regulatory provisions,'' it said. Dish TV is facing a notice from Yes Bank to remove its Managing Director Jawahar Goel and four other directors from the board. Yes Bank Ltd (YBL), which holds a 24.19 per cent share of Dish TV, has moved National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after the board of the Essel group firm rejected YBL's requisition notice to convene EGM to reconstitute the board.

Earlier on October 29, Dish TV had said it will seek time till December 31 for conducting AGM amid the pendency of a petition filed by Yes Bank before the NCLT.

In September, RoC had already granted Dish TV a two-month extension.

Dish TV's AGM was earlier scheduled to be held on September 27 and was postponed after getting above mentioned two-month extension. Later, the board of Dish TV again applied for a month extension, however, fixed the date as it had not received the approval. “Since the company had not received the required statutory approval for the extension of time for holding the AGM, to ensure the regulatory compliance in respect of holding the AGM, the Board of Directors of the Company, vide Circular Resolution dated November 7, 2021, approved calling of the AGM of the company on November 30, 2021,” it said.

