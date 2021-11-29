Left Menu

COVID-19: 15 units sealed in Indore as employees failed to take second jab within stipulated time

A total of 15 commercial workplaces in industrial and business areas were sealed here in Madhya Pradesh on Monday as workers at these establishments have not taken the second dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine within the prescribed time, officials said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 29-11-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 21:43 IST
