RBI appoints P N Raghunath as additional director of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 21:50 IST
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Monday said RBI has appointed P N Raghunath as an additional director on the board of the bank.

''The Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated November 29, 2021 has appointed P N Raghunath, General Manager, Reserve Bank of India, Bengaluru, Regional Office as an Additional Director on the board of the bank for a period of 2 years with effect from November 29, 2021 to November 28, 2023 on till further orders, whichever is earlier,'' Ujjivan SFB said in a regulatory filing.

Stock of the bank closed at Rs 17.80 apiece on BSE, down 4.56 per cent over previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

