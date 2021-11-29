RBI appoints P N Raghunath as additional director of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Monday said RBI has appointed P N Raghunath as an additional director on the board of the bank.
''The Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated November 29, 2021 has appointed P N Raghunath, General Manager, Reserve Bank of India, Bengaluru, Regional Office as an Additional Director on the board of the bank for a period of 2 years with effect from November 29, 2021 to November 28, 2023 on till further orders, whichever is earlier,'' Ujjivan SFB said in a regulatory filing.
Stock of the bank closed at Rs 17.80 apiece on BSE, down 4.56 per cent over previous close.
