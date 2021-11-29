Left Menu

Crisil director Martin Fraenkal resigns

Crisil on Monday said Martin Fraenkel has resigned as the companys director with immediate effect.It also announced the appointment of Elizabeth Mann as an additional director non-executive.Martin Fraenkel has submitted his resignation as a director of the company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 22:17 IST
Crisil director Martin Fraenkal resigns
  • Country:
  • India

Crisil on Monday said Martin Fraenkel has resigned as the company's director with immediate effect.

It also announced the appointment of Elizabeth Mann as an additional director (non-executive).

''Martin Fraenkel has submitted his resignation as a director of the company. The board has noted resignation of Martin Fraenkel as a director of the company with effect from November 29, 2021,'' Crisil said in a regulatory filing.

Further, it said the board has approved appointment of Elizabeth Mann as an additional director (non-executive) of the company, with effect from November 29, 2021. Mann is the Chief Financial Officer of S&P Global Ratings. Crisil is an arm of the global ratings agency.

In that capacity, she leads the finance and strategy organisation for ratings and is responsible for all financial and strategic planning, financial reporting, resource allocation and business development, it said.

Before joining the S&P Ratings business, Mann was Senior Vice President of Capital Management, which included tax, treasury, capital allocation and risk management, also at S&P Global.

Prior to joining S&P Global, she was a managing director at Goldman Sachs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021