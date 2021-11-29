Crisil director Martin Fraenkal resigns

Crisil on Monday said Martin Fraenkel has resigned as the company's director with immediate effect.

It also announced the appointment of Elizabeth Mann as an additional director (non-executive).

''Martin Fraenkel has submitted his resignation as a director of the company. The board has noted resignation of Martin Fraenkel as a director of the company with effect from November 29, 2021,'' Crisil said in a regulatory filing.

Further, it said the board has approved appointment of Elizabeth Mann as an additional director (non-executive) of the company, with effect from November 29, 2021. Mann is the Chief Financial Officer of S&P Global Ratings. Crisil is an arm of the global ratings agency.

In that capacity, she leads the finance and strategy organisation for ratings and is responsible for all financial and strategic planning, financial reporting, resource allocation and business development, it said.

Before joining the S&P Ratings business, Mann was Senior Vice President of Capital Management, which included tax, treasury, capital allocation and risk management, also at S&P Global.

Prior to joining S&P Global, she was a managing director at Goldman Sachs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)