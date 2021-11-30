Left Menu

U.S. FTC orders Walmart, Amazon to provide information in supply chain probe

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said Monday it is investigating whether supply chain disruptions are hurting consumers with higher prices, and has ordered Walmart Inc, Amazon.com and other major food suppliers to give detailed information about the situation. The goals of the study will be to determine if supply chain problems have led to particular bottlenecks, anti-competitive practices or higher prices, the agency said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2021 03:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 03:52 IST
U.S. FTC orders Walmart, Amazon to provide information in supply chain probe

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said Monday it is investigating whether supply chain disruptions are hurting consumers with higher prices, and has ordered Walmart Inc, Amazon.com and other major food suppliers to give detailed information about the situation.

The goals of the study will be to determine if supply chain problems have led to particular bottlenecks, anti-competitive practices or higher prices, the agency said in a statement. It comes as the Biden administration battles a surge in inflation amid concerns that supply chain woes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic are pushing up consumer prices.

The National Grocers Association has also expressed concern that large retailers have been able to use their heft to compel sellers to keep supplies flowing, putting smaller competitors at a disadvantage. At the White House, President Joe Biden met Monday with chief executives of major retailers to discuss how to move goods to shelves as the U.S. holiday shopping season begins in the shadow of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The FTC said it is also requiring Kroger Co, C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc., Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc., Berkshire Hathaway unit McLane Co Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Tyson Foods, and Kraft Heinz to provide information within 45 days of receiving the order. FTC Chair Lina Khan said she hoped the study would "shed light on market conditions and business practices that may have worsened these disruptions or led to asymmetric effects."

In its information requests, the agency asked the companies to detail what is behind any shortages they have experienced and what that has meant for them in terms of higher prices. They have also asked for internal documents with strategies for maintaining their supply chain and determining pricing, as well as data on profit margin and market shares.

The FTC approved the study on a 4-0 bipartisan vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
3
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021