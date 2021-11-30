Saudi coalition targets Hothis' sites in Yemen's Sanaa - State TV
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Tuesday it launched air raids on "legitimate" Houthi military targets in the capital Sanaa, asking civilians not to gather around or approach potential targets, state TV reported.
The main broadcaster run by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, Al Masirah TV, said three air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition had hit Sanaa airport, while a fourth raid targeted a park. The raid is one of several the coalition has carried out this month over the densely populated capital city of Sanaa.
Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on the kingdom using drones and missiles since the coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the movement ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Afghans, Iranians hold protest against Taliban in front of UN's Vienna office
Iran says IAEA's Grossi to visit Tehran 'probably soon'
Iran's envoy to Afghanistan arrives in Kabul to meet with Taliban officials: Reports
Turkey favours lifting of US sanctions against Iran: Foreign Minister
Iran says IAEA chief to visit Iran "soon"