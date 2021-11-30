Left Menu

China sets yuan midpoint at 6-month high, matching forecasts

China's central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint to a near six-month high on Tuesday, to reflect a firmer spot market close a day earlier. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.3794 yuan per dollar prior to the market open, 78 pips, or 0.12%, stronger than the previous fix of 6.3872.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 30-11-2021 07:04 IST
China's central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint to a near six-month high on Tuesday, to reflect a firmer spot market close a day earlier. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.3794 yuan per dollar prior to the market open, 78 pips, or 0.12%, stronger than the previous fix of 6.3872. It was the firmest since June 2.

The strengthened official midpoint fixing came in largely matching market forecasts, traders said, and it was 1 pip weaker than Reuters' estimate of 6.3793 per dollar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

