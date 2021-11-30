Landmark Capital launches Rs 500-cr warehousing fund

Landmark Capital on Tuesday announced the launch of Landmark Warehousing and Logistics Fund that targets a corpus of Rs 500 crore, with a green-shoe option of Rs 200 crore.

The fund is launched with an objective to generate superior risk-adjusted returns by investing in high-quality Grade-A warehousing and logistics opportunities, a release said. The fund's deal pipeline accounts for over 400 acres of land with marquee names as potential anchor tenants, it said, adding, the target is to have an investment in Grade-A assets with 60 per cent in warehousing and 40 per cent in other industrial assets across key markets Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, NCR and Chennai.

Landmark Capital, a fund house, manages real estate investments through Sebi registered alternative investment funds (AIFs) and managed accounts. Founded by a team of domain experts with over seven decades of asset management and construction experience, the fund house presents avenues to invest in the warehousing and industrial space in India, it said. The uncertainty created by the pandemic has been a big boon to e-commerce and is acting as a huge catalyst for the warehousing and logistics industry, the release said. The convenience, choice, and reliability of e-commerce platforms are creating unique opportunities in the warehousing sector. This phenomenon has been deeply penetrated in the Indian market, including tier 2 and tier 3 cities, Landmark Capital said. The fund house with its investment expertise in the warehousing and logistics space seeks to participate in this growth story, as per the release. “The growing economy, changes in consumer tastes and behaviour, and digitally savvy millennial consumers has made the Indian warehousing sector an attractive investment opportunity,” said Ashish Joshi, Founder-CEO, Landmark.

The other key factors driving this growth include favourable government policies, growing middle class, improved telecom and internet penetration, and increased e-commerce adoption, he added. Through this fund Landmark Capital is aiming to bring proven global themes, which are under-penetrated in the Indian market, especially in Grade-A industrial assets, including warehousing and industrial parks.

The firm has managed over 50 investments in high-quality real estate asset classes, including commercial, warehousing, retail, residential, and plotting, across 12 major cities in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)