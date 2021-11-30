Effluent discharge connection of Arvind's Ankur unit disconnected following HC order
Textiles and apparels major Arvind Ltd on Tuesday said the effluent discharge connection of its Ankur unit in Ahmedabad has been disconnected following a Gujarat High Court order.
The effluent discharge connections of about 141 units, including that of Ankur unit of the company, were disconnected, following the High Court order to close all the units discharging water effluent in the sewage lines of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Arvind Ltd said in a regulatory filing The company has filed a petition in the High Court against such closure and the next hearing is likely to take place on December 3, 2021, it added.
''Ankur unit has requisite approvals from relevant authorities to discharge treated industrial effluent,'' the company said.
Stating that efforts are being made to resume normalcy, the company, however, said ''given the uncertainty of the situation, it is difficult to ascertain the impact on the production/operations at this point of time''.
The unit, which manufactures voiles and other fabric primarily sold in the domestic market, had a revenue of Rs 232 crore and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of Rs 28 crore in 2020-21.
