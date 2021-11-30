Left Menu

China says Olympics will go smoothly despite Omicron challenge

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-11-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 13:21 IST
China says Olympics will go smoothly despite Omicron challenge
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday the new Omicron COVID-19 variant will pose challenges for prevention and control, but it nonetheless believes the Winter Olympics will go smoothly.

Beijing is set to host the Games from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021