China says Olympics will go smoothly despite Omicron challenge
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-11-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 13:21 IST
China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday the new Omicron COVID-19 variant will pose challenges for prevention and control, but it nonetheless believes the Winter Olympics will go smoothly.
Beijing is set to host the Games from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20.
