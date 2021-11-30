Left Menu

13.12 lakh users connected with Jan Aushadhi Sugam App: Mandaviya

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 14:43 IST
13.12 lakh users connected with Jan Aushadhi Sugam App: Mandaviya
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Around 13.12 lakh users were connected with the Jan Aushadhi Sugam App as of November 23, 2021, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha said that the users of the App are able to find details about name and price of medicines, comparison of prices between generic drugs and their equivalent branded drugs, location of nearby Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs), quality assurance and transaction details, etc.

Jan Aushadhi Sugam App is regularly updated with new technological advancements to make it more user-friendly, Mandaviya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021