Zoho Corp launches new biz division to offer a collaborative e-learning platform

Chennai, Nov 30 (PTI): Zoho Corporation on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest business division TrainerCentral, a training platform to serve the booming e-learning market in the country.

TrainerCentral provides teachers, experts from all fields on a single platform to host live sessions as well as on-demand courses, evaluate students and build an engaged learners' community, a press release said. It offers a comprehensive tool-kit that includes a website builder, business administration console, dedicated learner portal, payments gateway, online conferencing and analytics.

The platform available in English, Hindi and Tamil, would support other regional languages. The company said the details of the users are not sold or does not show ads valuing the privacy of the users. The data of the users would be stored in the company's data centres located within the country, it said.

''The rise of online learning, further fuelled by the pandemic-induced restrictions, has allowed thousands of knowledge creators like teachers, fitness instructors and digital marketing professionals to monetize their expertise and connect digitally with interested learners,'' TrainerCentral, chief brand evangelist, Aarthi Elizabeth said.

''Most creators use disparate applications for different functions such as live online training, on-demand session hosting, ticketing, and website building or use complex software meant for large business,'' Elizabeth said.

With TrainerCentral, the digital gap has been addressed in the e-learning market and all essential tools on a single, easy to use platform, creators can quickly establish their knowledge brand and nurture a dedicated community of learners...,'' she added.

According to an IBEF (India Brand Equity Foundation) report, the education technology (edtech) market was expected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2025. A KPMG report has said that India has become the second largest market for e-learning after the United States.

TrainerCentral is Zoho Corporation's vertical offering for the edtech market, catering to the needs of trainers, or any individual aspiring to impart their knowledge to eager learners. TrainerCentral is a B2C offering, with a dedicated go-to-market strategy. It can be easily integrated with other offerings of the other brands under Zoho Corp, she added. A customer of TrainerCentral, Sri Ram Stocks Solution training entrepreneur Muthu, said, ''I was looking for a fully integrated platform to host both recorded courses and live sessions. TrainerCentral offers everything I need including a website builder and email marketing options''. ''It is a hub for a training start-up like mine.'' Zoho said TrainerCentral would be available immediately with a 15-day free trainer. It offers to paid plans with access to unlimited courses and unlimited learners. Starters would be billed Rs 1,167 per month annually and for professionals it would be Rs 2,917 per month annually, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)