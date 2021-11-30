Soybean futures slip on muted demand

Soybean prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 117 to Rs 6,189 per quintal in futures market as participants cut down their positions on weak spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean contracts for December delivery fell Rs 117, or 1.86 per cent, to Rs 6,189 per quintal with an open interest of 45,245 lots.

The fall in soybean prices in futures trade was mostly due to reduction of exposure by participants, marketmen said.

