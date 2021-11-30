Guar gum futures fall on low demand

Guar gum prices on Tuesday fell Rs 17 to Rs 10,150 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with the weak trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for December delivery fell by Rs 17, or 0.17 percent, to Rs 10,150 per five quintals in 25,945 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and increased supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)