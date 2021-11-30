Left Menu

Guar gum futures fall on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 15:28 IST
Guar gum futures fall on low demand
  • India

Guar gum prices on Tuesday fell Rs 17 to Rs 10,150 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with the weak trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for December delivery fell by Rs 17, or 0.17 percent, to Rs 10,150 per five quintals in 25,945 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and increased supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

