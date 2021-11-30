Left Menu

Sebi to auction realty firm's properties to recover investors money

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 16:01 IST
Sebi to auction realty firm's properties to recover investors money
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said it will auction four properties of Ravi Kiran Realty India Ltd and its promoters on December 16 to recover investors' money.

These properties located in West Bengal will be auctioned at a reserve price totalling Rs 3.22 crore, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notice.

Inviting bids for the sale of these properties, Sebi said the auction will be conducted through online mode.

The regulator has asked the intending bidders to make their own independent enquiries regarding the measurement, nature, type, classifications, encumbrances, litigations, attachments and liabilities of the properties put on auction.

In October 2020, Sebi had announced that it will auction four properties of Ravi Kiran Realty India on November 5, last year.

The company had raised funds by issuing redeemable preference shares (RPS) to 1,176 people without complying with the public issue norms.

Under the norms, the firm is required to list its securities on the recognised bourse as the shares were issued to more than 50 persons. It was also required to file a prospectus, among other things, which it failed to do.

In March 2016, Sebi had ordered the company to refund investors' money.

However, it failed to do so and consequently the regulator initiated recovery proceedings against the company and its promoters or directors.

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021