Left Menu

Omicron variant was detected in the Netherlands before S. Africa flights

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 30-11-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 16:04 IST
Omicron variant was detected in the Netherlands before S. Africa flights
Represenattive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The COVID-19 Omicron variant was detected in the Netherlands before two flights arrived from South Africa carrying the virus, a Dutch health official said on Tuesday.

"We have found the Omicron coronavirus variant in two test samples that were taken on Nov. 19 and Nov. 23," the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said. "It is not clear yet whether these people have visited Southern Africa."

At least 14 people on two flights from Johannesburg and Capetown arrived in the Netherlands on Nov. 26 carried the new variant, the RIVM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021