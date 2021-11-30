Left Menu

InstaAstro raises Rs 3 cr from Artha Venture Fund, others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 16:04 IST
Wellness and spiritual services platform InstaAstro on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 3 crore in a seed round led by Artha Venture Fund. The round also saw participation from LogX Ventures.

The company will utilise the funds for product development, marketing and add a gamut of services, InstaAstro said in a statement.

''We were impressed by the team at InstaAstro and how they have leveraged new-age technology to help consumers resolve their real-life problems in a structured manner,'' Artha Venture Fund Managing Partner Anirudh A Damani said.

Moreover, with their growing roster, the platform could cater to high volumes of queries across the country/globe and use technology to create personalised, engaging experiences and measure outcomes, he added.

