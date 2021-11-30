Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of Eeco van by Rs 8,000

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has increased prices of all non-cargo variants of its Eeco van by Rs 8,000 owing to the introduction of the passenger airbags.

The increase in price is effective from November 30, 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Prices of the passenger version of Eeco start at Rs 4.3 lakh and go up to Rs 5.6 lakh, while the ambulance version is priced at Rs 7.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Earlier in September this year, the company had increased the prices of its entire product range, except Celerio, by up to 1.9 percent. It was the third price hike of its passenger vehicles this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)