Left Menu

Finance Minister assures support to enhance MSME budget for growth

The MSME Minister also shared with Smt Sitharaman the feedback of the MSME entrepreneurs regarding the apathy and indifference of the Banks towards providing credit to MSMEs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 17:13 IST
Finance Minister assures support to enhance MSME budget for growth
Shri Narayan Rane expressed hope that with the support of the Finance Minister, the MSME sector will spearhead the economic recovery post-pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter(@MeNarayanRane)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for MSMEs Shri Narayan Rane today met the Union Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman in her Parliament House office and held detailed discussion regarding enhancement of budget and continuation of flagship schemes of the Ministry of MSME. Shri Rane also raised the issue of credit requirements of COVID-hit MSME units. He highlighted the need for a credible policy for attracting foreign investment exiting China to enhance the manufacturing capacity of the MSMEs. The MSME Minister also shared with Smt Sitharaman the feedback of the MSME entrepreneurs regarding the apathy and indifference of the Banks towards providing credit to MSMEs.

The Finance Minister assured her support to enhance the budget of MSME for the growth of the sector. She informed that Banks will be asked to be sensitive to the needs of MSMEs and district-level interactions will be held between the Bankers and the MSME borrowers.

Shri Narayan Rane expressed hope that with the support of the Finance Minister, the MSME sector will spearhead the economic recovery post-pandemic.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021