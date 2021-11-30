Finance Minister assures support to enhance MSME budget for growth

Union Minister for MSMEs Shri Narayan Rane today met the Union Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman in her Parliament House office and held detailed discussion regarding enhancement of budget and continuation of flagship schemes of the Ministry of MSME. Shri Rane also raised the issue of credit requirements of COVID-hit MSME units. He highlighted the need for a credible policy for attracting foreign investment exiting China to enhance the manufacturing capacity of the MSMEs. The MSME Minister also shared with Smt Sitharaman the feedback of the MSME entrepreneurs regarding the apathy and indifference of the Banks towards providing credit to MSMEs.

The Finance Minister assured her support to enhance the budget of MSME for the growth of the sector. She informed that Banks will be asked to be sensitive to the needs of MSMEs and district-level interactions will be held between the Bankers and the MSME borrowers.

Shri Narayan Rane expressed hope that with the support of the Finance Minister, the MSME sector will spearhead the economic recovery post-pandemic.

(With Inputs from PIB)