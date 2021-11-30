Brambles and CHEP pave the way to a regenerative supply chain at COP26

- Brambles receives HRH The Prince of Wales' Terra Carta Seal during the conference - Senior representatives from CHEP shared their strategy and vision at Sustainable Innovation Forum MUMBAI, India and WEYBRIDGE, England, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brambles, the leading supply chain logistics company, operating through the CHEP brand, was an inaugural recipient of the Terra Carta Seal at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26. Launched by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, the Terra Carta Seal recognises global companies which are driving innovation and demonstrating their commitment to, and momentum towards, the creation of genuinely sustainable markets. It was awarded to companies whose ambitions are aligned with those of the Terra Carta, a recovery plan for Nature, People and Planet, launched in January 2021. Brambles is amongst the 45 recipients of the prestigious seal.

Brambles CEO, Graham Chipchase said, ''Our sustainability approach aligns with the principles set out in Terra Carta to move towards a climate and nature positive future, so we're delighted to be recognised in this way.'' The company also joined in the conversation at the Sustainable Innovation Forum, hosted during COP26, where its senior representatives shared their knowledge and vision of regenerative supply chains, and how supply chain players can help meet the Paris Agreement.

Juan Jose Freijo, Vice President, Global Head of Sustainability and EMEA Government Affairs of Brambles, joined speakers from Coca-Cola, E.ON, WWF and the Schmidt Ocean Institute on a panel looking at the importance of biodiversity and nature to address the climate emergency.

''The private sector has a key role in creating resilient regenerative supply chains,'' said Mr Freijo. ''If we want to make a real positive impact, it has to be made across the whole supply chain. We don't only need to collaborate among the companies that operate within the supply chain, but also with governments, NGOs, citizens and consumers to make this regenerative vision a reality.'' Matt Quinn, Vice President Northern Europe of CHEP was a key speaker at the panel 'Supply Chains and Circular Manufacturing - Driving Emissions Reduction', together with experts from BMW Group, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Johnson Controls and Roland Berger. Moreover, Murray Gilder, Vice President, CHEP Automotive, shared a panel discussion with leaders from Avere, Connected Kerb and BMW Group, looking at how we can accelerate the mass shift to electric vehicles (EVs) and the current constraints to implement EV infrastructure.

Finally, Brambles' Chief Financial Officer, Nessa O'Sullivan was a key speaker at the panel 'How to deliver investment in nature', hosted by McKinsey & Company. Participants addressed the question of how to invest in natural assets - an essential component of the net-zero transition.

