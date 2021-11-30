India's GDP growth at 8.4 pc in July-Sept
The GDP growth in April-June quarter this fiscal stood at 20.1 per cent. The Indian economy had contracted by 24.4 per cent in April-June last year. The gross domestic product GDP had contracted by 7.4 per cent in the corresponding July-September quarter of 2020-21, according to data released by the National Statistical Office NSO.
- Country:
- India
India's economic growth slowed to 8.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2021-22, mainly due to waning low base effect, official data showed on Tuesday. The GDP growth in April-June quarter this fiscal stood at 20.1 per cent. The Indian economy had contracted by 24.4 per cent in April-June last year. The gross domestic product (GDP) had contracted by 7.4 per cent in the corresponding July-September quarter of 2020-21, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in April-September 2021-22 (H1 2021-22) is estimated at Rs 68.11 lakh crore as against Rs 59.92 lakh crore during the corresponding period of previous year, showing a growth of 13.7 per cent in H1 2021-22 as against a contraction of 15.9 per cent during the same period last year, it stated. The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. China has recorded a growth of 4.9 per cent in the July-September period of 2021.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- India
- National Statistical Office
- China
ALSO READ
Babar named skipper as Indian players miss cut in ICC Most Valuable Team of T20 WC
No Indian included in ICC's 'Team of Tournament' as Babar named 'captain'
Indian embassy organizes closing ceremony on reconstruction of 50,000 India-funded houses in Gorkha, Nuwakot districts
Reconstruction of India-funded 50,000 quake-damaged houses completed in Nepal: Indian Embassy
For people in power, those practising Hinduism are real Indians: Mani Shankar Aiyar