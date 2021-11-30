ChaiToast Web spearheading the vision of the brands

New Delhi, November 30th, 2021: ChaiToast Web is a performance based marketing firm recognized for furnishing just the right picture. Founded in July 2020, the firm is dedicated to alleviating best performances on investments made by the clients. The firm has sustained steadily in the industry with its excellence in providing quite a realistic facsimile of both quality and quantity. Developing and comprehending the requirements of the clientele is their adherence. The company believes strongly in the maxim “Client comes first.” ChaiToast Web has been successfully scoring in multiple sectors towards achieving goals and setting new targets thereafter. The firm has worked within varied verticals and clients like in Education Industry (Aakash Institute, Narsee Monjee NMAT, GMAC, and Symbiosis University), Automobile Industry (Mercedes, Audi, Vespa Aprilia, JEEP) and in Real Estate (Prateek Group, DLF, M3M) to name a few. Their efforts are known to create an appreciable impact on business growth. They are also providing services to the Middle East and North America now. Performance Marketing, Media Buying, and Digital Consulting are among the firm’s primary offerings. Sahil Gupta, Founder of ChaiToast Web brings along an experience of over 12 years in digital marketing during which he has worked with multiple performance marketing and product based start-ups. Speaking about his experience with clients he said, “Having the opportunity to deal with multiple verticals in the past 12 years, I believe I can fully understand the clients and corresponding company operations. This experience is what helps me come up with fresh, innovative concepts to fulfil my client’s requirements. Every firm promises performance, but nobody notices the huge gap between the commitments and the client’s expectations. Since I have worked with several verticals before, I understand both the agencies and people’s point of view.” The company has pulled in profits since day one and has never required any venture capital or funding. ChaiToast Web is a self-sustaining firm that markets and grows without the help of any outside investors. ChaiToast Web manages their workforce by retaining only stipulated number of people on-board and majority on profit sharing basis. They believe that this allows people to additionally earn few extra along with their routine jobs. Sahil has been very mindful of how the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected jobs. Hence preferring to work with people on a profit sharing basis so that there's no need to let them go is his padding strategy.

