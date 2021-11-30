Non-food bank credit grows at 6.9 pc in Oct: RBI data

Non-food credit growth of banks accelerated to 6.9 percent in October as against 5.2 percent in the same month of last year, the RBI data showed.

Loans to agriculture and allied activities continued to perform well, registering an accelerated growth of 10.2 percent in October 2021 as compared to 7.2 percent in October 2020, according to the RBI's Sectoral Deployment of Bank Credit – October 2021 data, released on Tuesday.

The growth in credit to industry picked up to 4.1 percent in October 2021 from a contraction of 0.7 percent in October 2020.

Size-wise, credit to medium industries registered a robust growth of 48.6 percent in October 2021 as compared to 20.8 percent last year.

Advances to micro and small industries accelerated to 11.9 percent in October 2021 from 0.7 percent a year ago. Credit growth to large industries stood at 0.5 percent in October 2021 as compared to a contraction of 1.8 percent a year ago, the data showed.

The slowdown in credit growth of services continued, as it decelerated to 2.9 percent in October from 8.6 percent a year ago.

Personal loans continued to grow at a robust rate of 11.7 percent in October 2021 vis-a-vis 8.7 percent in October 2020 primarily due to housing, vehicle loans, and loans against gold jewelry, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)