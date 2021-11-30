BYD India strengthens dealership network

BYD India, the subsidiary of the Warren Buffett-backed new energy vehicle maker BYD (Build Your Dreams), on Tuesday announced expansion of dealer network under its move to strengthen presence in the country.

BYD India said it has commenced dealerships across eight key locations in the country which would further be extended to other markets in the coming years.

The dealerships would be in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, New Delhi and Vijayawada. The dealerships would provide customers a holistic experience and offer sales and services for the company's e6, the premium pure electric MPV, in the B2B segment.

''We have been focusing on strengthening our presence in the country and the expansion of our dealer network will enable us to take our all new e6, the premium pure electric MPV, closer to our B2B customers'', BYD India Pvt Ltd., Sales Head (Electric Passenger Vehicle) Shrirang Joshi said.

''Our dealerships, while providing focused sales consultancy as per business requirements, will also ensure that customers get to experience our products which offer maximum value to their business and better total cost of ownership'', Joshi said. ''We are witnessing an emerging demand for premium eMPV segment with a diversified customer base and are confident that the premium eMPV can match all their needs to provide a better experience'', Joshi added.

Early this month, BYD India launched the electric MPV e6 equipped with Bosch's latest intelligent brake control system with fast response and a smooth linear braking feel. The new model also comes with a speed sensing automatic locking and a rear view camera with distance scale line.

The MPV e6 would be available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Chennai at an ex-showroom price of Rs 29.60 lakh inclusive of a 7kW charger and Rs 29.15 lakh for the b2b market, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)