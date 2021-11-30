Shakti Pumps makes foray into manufacturing of motors, chargers for electric vehicles
- Country:
- India
Shakti Pumps India on Tuesday said it is making a foray into the manufacturing of motors, chargers, controllers and drives for electric vehicles, through a wholly-owned subsidiary.
The company's board recently approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary to make a foray into the EV segment with the manufacturing of motors, chargers, controllers and multi-application component variable frequency drives (VFDs) for electric vehicles, Shakti Pumps India said in a statement.
Shakti Pumps India Chairman and Managing Director Dinesh Patidar said, ''We have over 30 years of experience in manufacturing electric motors and five years of manufacturing power electronics equipment.'' He added that with this experience and confidence of expertise, the company will now, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, manufacture and supply the battery chargers, controllers and motors that the electric vehicles market requires.
Shakti Pumps India manufactures and supplies solar pumps and motorised pumps. It recently launched a new range of advanced solar energy-operated pumps and has been able to carve out a niche space for its brand across domestic and international markets.
The company has two factories at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh and has sold a total of 35,000 solar pumps in 2020-21, including 25,000 solar pumps sold under the KUSUM scheme.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- KUSUM
- Shakti
- Dinesh Patidar
- Pumps India
- Madhya
- Shakti Pumps
- India
ALSO READ
India, France joint military exercise EX-SHAKTI 2021 commences at Frejus
Water security can help in achieving USD 5 trillion economy aim: Jal shakti minister
Numerous indicators suggest economic recovery is now taking hold: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
J&K is really a paradise on earth; people are talented and very hospitable, says Shakti Kapoor
Odisha govt sees engagement of Mission Shakti groups as part of its commitment towards economic empowerment of women: Patnaik