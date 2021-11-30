Left Menu

Six killed, four injured in two-car collision in Haryana's Kaithal

PTI | Kaithal | Updated: 30-11-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 18:30 IST
Six killed, four injured in two-car collision in Haryana's Kaithal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people were killed and four others injured on Tuesday when two cars collided with each other on the Rajound-Pundri road in Haryana's Kaithal district, police said.

The accident occurred near Pai village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. While one car involved in the accident was headed from Jind to Pundri, the other vehicle was travelling from Dabkhedi in Kurukshetra to Malar village in Safidon, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021