Six killed, four injured in two-car collision in Haryana's Kaithal
PTI | Kaithal | Updated: 30-11-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 18:30 IST
Six people were killed and four others injured on Tuesday when two cars collided with each other on the Rajound-Pundri road in Haryana's Kaithal district, police said.
The accident occurred near Pai village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. While one car involved in the accident was headed from Jind to Pundri, the other vehicle was travelling from Dabkhedi in Kurukshetra to Malar village in Safidon, police said.
