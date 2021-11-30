J&K invites Bengal investors

The trade promotion body of Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday invited investors from West Bengal to explore opportunities offered in the union territory in its recently announced investment and land allotment policies.

The new regime in J&K offers the country's best industrial policy, it claimed at an interaction organised by Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO), under the department of industries and commerce in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry with a number of corporates from eastern India.

Inviting industrialists from Bengal, the principal secretary to J&K industries and commerce department, Ranjan Prakash Thakur said the union territory is one of the best destinations in the country for setting up new businesses now as it offers best incentives and improving infrastructure facilities. Entrepreneurs are invited to visit J&K to have first hand feel of the changes, he said. “Jammu & Kashmir is all set on the growth path with high hopes and expectations. This is the dawn of a new era for growth, development and overall well being of its people. Barriers to commerce and trade have been removed and the people of J&K can now fully enjoy the rights and benefits enjoyed by all other citizens of India rather than just a limited set of rights and benefits,” he said.

Highlighting the focus sectors and initiatives taken by the government to improve the industrial ecosystem in the union territory, JKTPO officials claimed that there has been great improvement in connectivity, power infrastructure, agriculture and horticulture. Thakur said there is a greater synergy between industry and the administration now.

The event was attended by over 40 delegates and the prominent industry groups present were Tata Steel, Haldia Petrochemicals, Anmol Feeds, Eveready Industries, KCT Industries, Herbalife Industries, Green Ply Industries, Titagarh Wagons and Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited.

