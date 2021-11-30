Left Menu

Supply chain constraints to dent Maruti Suzuki production levels in Dec

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 18:44 IST
Supply chain constraints to dent Maruti Suzuki production levels in Dec
  • Country:
  • India

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said its production in December could only be up to 85 per cent of the normal, owing to supply constraint of electronic components due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage situation.

Due to supply constraints, the company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in December 2021 in both Haryana and Gujarat (Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd), owing to a supply constraint of electronic components impacted by shortage of semiconductor devices, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

''Though the situation is quite dynamic, it is currently estimated that the total vehicle production volume across both locations could be around 80 per cent to 85 per cent of normal production,'' it said.

The company's production capacity at Gurugram and Manesar plants in Haryana is around 15 lakh units per annum.

Suzuki Motor Gujarat, which supplies vehicles exclusively to Maruti Suzuki India, has an additional installed production capacity of 7.5 lakh units per annum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021