Dassault Systemes to set up 3DEXPERIENCE Innovation Centre ; signs MoU with TN Govt

Dassault Systemes has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu government to set up The Tamil Nadu Centre of Advance Manufacturing (TANCAM) at TIDEL Park in the city, the company said on Tuesday.

TANCAM, a first of its kind Centre of Excellence in India, would provide a dedicated IT engineering ecosystem to support the micro, small and medium enterprises sector, startups and the students and enable the growth of industries such as aerospace, defense, automotive and electric vehicles.

The Centre would have facilities for an engineering digital platform to support product design, composites, simulation and digital manufacturing, along with a 3D printer and virtual reality-set up, a company statement said here. It would provide upskilling opportunities to aspiring students, startups and to the micro, small and medium enterprises sector.

As a part of the collaboration, Dassault Systemes would support Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) plan to focus on precision manufacturing that requires upgrading the skills of MSME through the Centre.

The facility would facilitate mentorship and training of the students with dedicated domain-training courses in aerospace, defense, automotive, electric vehicles and related industries.

The TANCAM Startup Cell along with Dassault Systemes 3DEXPERIENCE Lab would fuel an innovation ecosystem for next-generation products and new business models.

''Tamil Nadu is at the helm of the Indian defence corridor and electric vehicle manufacturing ecosystem in India. We are confident that this partnership will elevate the entire ecosystem in the state by adopting 3D design and engineering technologies and will have a long lasting impact on these industries'', company Managing Director Deepak NG said.

''We are excited to join hands with TIDCO to enable and empower the present and future innovators'', the MD added.

TIDCO Chairman and Managing Director Pankaj Kumar Bansal said the collaboration with Dassault Systemes to set up TANCAM would further equip the state with the latest technologies such as the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to drive the commitment in upskilling and future-ready innovation through modern design and engineering solutions.

''We believe that such initiatives are crucial to nurture and empower the new generation of innovators, across MSMEs, startups and various core industries'', he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)