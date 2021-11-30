Left Menu

Spain's govt approved 1.47 bln euro investment plan for health technology

The Spanish government has approved a 1.47 billion euro ($1.67 billion) plan to invest in health technology projects using European Union COVID recovery fund, Science Minister Diana Morant said on Tuesday.

The Spanish government has approved a 1.47 billion euro ($1.67 billion) plan to invest in health technology projects using European Union COVID recovery fund, Science Minister Diana Morant said on Tuesday. Some 987 million euros will come from public funds with the remaining 487 million euros from private investment, she told reporters.

Spain has already got 9 billion euros of the 140 billion euros it is due to receive from the EU, half of which will be grants. ($1 = 0.8802 euros)

