Not yet 'V-shaped' recovery, sectors of economy still 'crippled': Chidambaram

There are sectors of the economy that are still crippled and need help and time to recover, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 19:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

With India's GDP growth at 8.4 percent in the second quarter of 2021-22, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said it was not yet a V-shaped recovery and there are sectors of the economy that are still ''crippled''.

''Let us extend a cautious welcome. It is NOT yet a 'V' shaped recovery. The fine print will bear that out,'' the former finance minister tweeted.

India's GDP growth slowed to 8.4 percent in the second quarter of 2021-22, mainly due to waning low base effect, but the economy has surpassed the pre-COVID level, official data showed on Tuesday.

''In 2021-22, GDP growth in Q1 was 20.1 percent on a previous year's Q1 growth of -24.4 percent. In Q2, the growth is reported as 8.4 percent on a previous year's Q2 growth of -7.4 percent,'' Chidambaram noted.

There are sectors of the economy that are still ''crippled'' and need help and time to recover, he said.

