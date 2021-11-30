Not yet 'V-shaped' recovery, sectors of economy still 'crippled': Chidambaram
In Q2, the growth is reported as 8.4 percent on a previous years Q2 growth of -7.4 percent, Chidambaram noted.There are sectors of the economy that are still crippled and need help and time to recover, he said.
- Country:
- India
With India's GDP growth at 8.4 percent in the second quarter of 2021-22, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said it was not yet a V-shaped recovery and there are sectors of the economy that are still ''crippled''.
''Let us extend a cautious welcome. It is NOT yet a 'V' shaped recovery. The fine print will bear that out,'' the former finance minister tweeted.
India's GDP growth slowed to 8.4 percent in the second quarter of 2021-22, mainly due to waning low base effect, but the economy has surpassed the pre-COVID level, official data showed on Tuesday.
''In 2021-22, GDP growth in Q1 was 20.1 percent on a previous year's Q1 growth of -24.4 percent. In Q2, the growth is reported as 8.4 percent on a previous year's Q2 growth of -7.4 percent,'' Chidambaram noted.
There are sectors of the economy that are still ''crippled'' and need help and time to recover, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Congress
- Chidambaram
- India
- P Chidambaram
ALSO READ
Argentina opposition on track to win key Congress election races
China bill including much-needed chips funding stalled in U.S. Congress
After smoke drifts east, U.S. Congress eyes spending billions to curb wildfire threat
Mumbai Youth Congress chief denied entry at Rajgriha during 'padyatra' against rising fuel prices
Over 20.20 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs