Denmark registers four cases of Omicron variant in travelers from South Africa

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 30-11-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 19:09 IST
Denmark has registered a total of four cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, its infectious disease authority said on Tuesday, adding that all of them were connected to "travel activity" in South Africa.
Denmark said on Sunday it had registered its first two cases of the variant.
