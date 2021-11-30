Left Menu

MP: Retd revenue officer sentenced to four years RI, fined Rs 1.8 cr in disproportionate assets case

Documents of movable and immovable assets, gold and silver jewellery and luxury items were found in the name of Vishwapremi, his wife, mother and domestic help, Chaturvedi said.Apart from this, the SPE also found two transactions of Rs 10.47 lakh and Rs 85.54 lakh in the bank account of Vishwapremis domestic help, while deposits of Rs 8.38 lakh and Rs 8.40 lakh were found in two bank accounts of his wife, he said.Vishwapremi has retired from his post, the public prosecutor said, adding that the court had earlier ordered the confiscation of some of his properties.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 30-11-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 19:42 IST
MP: Retd revenue officer sentenced to four years RI, fined Rs 1.8 cr in disproportionate assets case
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday sentenced a retired official of the revenue department to four years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.8 crore on him in a disproportionate assets case. Special Judge Yatindra Kumar Guru Omprakash Vishwapremi guilty of charges under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, public prosecutor Mahendra Kumar Chaturvedi said.

The special police establishment (SPE) of Lokayukta had raided the premises of Vishwapremi in 2011 when he was posted as a revenue official in the neighbouring Ujjain district. Documents of movable and immovable assets, gold and silver jewellery and luxury items were found in the name of Vishwapremi, his wife, mother and domestic help, Chaturvedi said.

Apart from this, the SPE also found two transactions of Rs 10.47 lakh and Rs 85.54 lakh in the bank account of Vishwapremi's domestic help, while deposits of Rs 8.38 lakh and Rs 8.40 lakh were found in two bank accounts of his wife, he said.

Vishwapremi has retired from his post, the public prosecutor said, adding that the court had earlier ordered the confiscation of some of his properties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021