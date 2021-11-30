Ugro Capital raises Rs 150 crore

Left Menu

Ugro Capital on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 150 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.The companys Investment and Borrowing Committee has approved the allotment of 150 protected market linked non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 150 crore on a private placement basis, according to a regulatory filing.The rated, senior, secured, redeemable bonds were allotted on November 30 and will mature on May 30, 2023. Stock of Ugro Capital closed marginally higher at Rs 189.05 apiece on the BSE.

Ugro Capital on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 150 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

The company's Investment and Borrowing Committee has approved the allotment of 150 protected market linked non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 150 crore on a private placement basis, according to a regulatory filing.

The rated, senior, secured, redeemable bonds were allotted on November 30 and will mature on May 30, 2023. The bonds will be listed on the BSE. Stock of Ugro Capital closed marginally higher at Rs 189.05 apiece on the BSE.

