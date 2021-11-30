Odisha announces social security scheme for newspaper hawkers

Recognising their contribution in disseminating news and information among people, the Odisha government on Tuesday announced a social security scheme for newspaper hawkers in the state, according to an official statement.

Under the scheme, the next of kin of newspaper hawkers will receive financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh in case of accidental and natural deaths respectively.

“Hawkers have an important role to play in disseminating information and news. In the hot summer, rains and winter, they start working before sunrise. ''In view of their role and struggle in connecting the public with the news, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a social security scheme for the newspaper hawkers,” the statement said.

Hawkers registered under the Odisha Unorganised Workers' Social Security Board will get the benefits.

According to the scheme, hawkers who will be maimed due to accidents will be given assistance between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 40,000, depending on the disability incurred.

In view of the financial hardships they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided to provide special assistance of Rs 6,000 to all registered newspaper hawkers in two phases, the statement said. The assistance will be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, it said.

The chief minister also directed the Department of Information and Public Relations to prepare a digital database of hawkers at the state and district levels and provide identity cards to them.

