Left Menu

Odisha announces social security scheme for newspaper hawkers

Recognising their contribution in disseminating news and information among people, the Odisha government on Tuesday announced a social security scheme for newspaper hawkers in the state, according to an official statement.Under the scheme, the next of kin of newspaper hawkers will receive financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh in case of accidental and natural deaths respectively.Hawkers have an important role to play in disseminating information and news.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 30-11-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 20:14 IST
Odisha announces social security scheme for newspaper hawkers
  • Country:
  • India

Recognising their contribution in disseminating news and information among people, the Odisha government on Tuesday announced a social security scheme for newspaper hawkers in the state, according to an official statement.

Under the scheme, the next of kin of newspaper hawkers will receive financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh in case of accidental and natural deaths respectively.

“Hawkers have an important role to play in disseminating information and news. In the hot summer, rains and winter, they start working before sunrise. ''In view of their role and struggle in connecting the public with the news, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a social security scheme for the newspaper hawkers,” the statement said.

Hawkers registered under the Odisha Unorganised Workers' Social Security Board will get the benefits.

According to the scheme, hawkers who will be maimed due to accidents will be given assistance between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 40,000, depending on the disability incurred.

In view of the financial hardships they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided to provide special assistance of Rs 6,000 to all registered newspaper hawkers in two phases, the statement said. The assistance will be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, it said.

The chief minister also directed the Department of Information and Public Relations to prepare a digital database of hawkers at the state and district levels and provide identity cards to them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021