Omicron variant spreading in the Netherlands, health service says - ANP News

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 30-11-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 20:33 IST
The new Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading in the Netherlands after arriving 11 days ago, the ANP news agency reported on Tuesday citing the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM).

It was first detected in the Netherlands on Nov. 19., before two flights arrived from South Africa last week carrying the virus, the RIVM said earlier Tuesday.

At least 14 people on flights from Johannesburg and Capetown arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Nov. 26 carrying the new variant, it said.

