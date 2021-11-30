Qatar Airways CEO says Airbus should admit to paint flaws problem

The head of Qatar Airways on Tuesday called on Airbus to admit that it had a problem with paint flaws and suggested the plane maker did not know why the problem was happening.

"They have acknowledged that they are working to find a solution, which means they still don't have a solution," Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said at The Aviation Club in London.

