Qatar Airways CEO says Airbus should admit to paint flaws problem

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-11-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 20:48 IST
Qatar Airways CEO says Airbus should admit to paint flaws problem
The head of Qatar Airways on Tuesday called on Airbus to admit that it had a problem with paint flaws and suggested the plane maker did not know why the problem was happening.

"They have acknowledged that they are working to find a solution, which means they still don't have a solution," Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said at The Aviation Club in London.

