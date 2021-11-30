Qatar Airways CEO says Airbus should admit to paint flaws problem
Reuters | London | Updated: 30-11-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 20:48 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The head of Qatar Airways on Tuesday called on Airbus to admit that it had a problem with paint flaws and suggested the plane maker did not know why the problem was happening.
"They have acknowledged that they are working to find a solution, which means they still don't have a solution," Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said at The Aviation Club in London.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- London
- Baker
- Qatar Airways
- Airbus
Advertisement
ALSO READ
London's FTSE 100 edges lower as miners offset Shell gains
London's FTSE 100 flat as losses in miners overshadow Shell cheer
Shell ditches the Dutch, moves to London in share structure overhaul
Shell ditches the Dutch, moves to London in share structure overhaul
Shell ditches the Dutch, seeks move to London in overhaul