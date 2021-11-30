Civil Aviation Ministry ready to deal with new virus variant: Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said his ministry had made all preparations in the face of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

“We are putting emphasis on keeping an eye on passengers coming from the 12 countries considered sensitive for the new variant,'' he told reporters here.

''Though it will affect flight movement, precaution is necessary,” he added. The Union government has issued directives that passengers arriving from South Africa, Botswana and Israel among other countries be screened at the airports, and also asked the states to remain alert.

Scindia, meanwhile, also informed that programs will be started to give a fillip to drone technology in Madhya Pradesh. PTI COR MAS KRK KRK

