German federal govt, states to take joint action on COVID-19

Germany's federal government and regional states agreed on Tuesday to take joint action to counter a fourth wave of COVID-19, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said. The federal government and states are now looking at proposals including extensive contact restrictions, especially on the unvaccinated. Details of the plans would be worked out by Thursday, Seibert said in a statement.

"Furthermore, in addition to facility-based vaccination obligations, a timely decision on a general vaccination obligation is to be prepared," he added. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)