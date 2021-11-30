Left Menu

Delhi govt extends validity of learner's license till Jan 31

The applicants are given slots to take the driving test without having to visit any office of the department. The license is delivered to the address of successful applicants.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 21:53 IST
Delhi govt extends validity of learner's license till Jan 31
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government on Tuesday extended the validity of learner's licenses that expired between February 2020 and November 2021 till January 31, 2022, according to an official order issued by the Transport Department.

The validity of different transport-related documents including permits, fitness and registration certificates has also been extended till December 31.

The decision was taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties faced by people in getting slots for driving tests.

The Transport Department shared a copy of its order on Twitter.

''Considering numerous requests received & keeping in mind difficulties faced by Delhi Learning License holders in getting slots for Driving license test, we have extended validity of LL that has expired between 01.02.20 & 30.11.21 for 2 more months, i.e., till 31.01.22,'' the department tweeted.

In a tweet, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the Transport Department has extended the validity of all documents that expired between February 1, 2020, and November 30, 2021, till December 31.

The Transport Department has launched an e-learner's licence facility under its faceless service model that allows an applicant to take the driving test from his home or workplace.

People can apply online for a learner's licence. The applicants are given slots to take the driving test without having to visit any office of the department. The license is delivered to the address of successful applicants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021