Delhi govt extends validity of learner's license till Jan 31

The Delhi government on Tuesday extended the validity of learner's licenses that expired between February 2020 and November 2021 till January 31, 2022, according to an official order issued by the Transport Department.

The validity of different transport-related documents including permits, fitness and registration certificates has also been extended till December 31.

The decision was taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties faced by people in getting slots for driving tests.

The Transport Department shared a copy of its order on Twitter.

''Considering numerous requests received & keeping in mind difficulties faced by Delhi Learning License holders in getting slots for Driving license test, we have extended validity of LL that has expired between 01.02.20 & 30.11.21 for 2 more months, i.e., till 31.01.22,'' the department tweeted.

In a tweet, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the Transport Department has extended the validity of all documents that expired between February 1, 2020, and November 30, 2021, till December 31.

The Transport Department has launched an e-learner's licence facility under its faceless service model that allows an applicant to take the driving test from his home or workplace.

People can apply online for a learner's licence. The applicants are given slots to take the driving test without having to visit any office of the department. The license is delivered to the address of successful applicants.

