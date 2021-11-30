HIGHLIGHTS AT 9:55 PM

Following are the top stories at 9:55 pm: NATION DEL91 LDALL VIRUS Omicron threat: Govt asks states, UTs to ramp up testing, says Omicron does not escape RT-PCR, RAT tests; extends nationwide containment norms till Dec 31 New Delhi: Amidst a heightened level of concern over the Omicron variant, the Centre on Tuesday advised states and UTs to ramp up testing and undertake effective surveillance of international passengers, asserting that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 does not escape RT-PCR and RAT tests as it extended the nationwide COVID-19 containment measures till December 31.

DEL44 VIRUS-2NDLD CENTRE MEETING STATES Omicron variant does not escape RT-PCR & RAT, Centre tells states as it asks them to ramp up testing New Delhi: Underlining that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 does not escape RT-PCR and RAT tests, the Centre on Tuesday advised states and UTs to ramp up testing and undertake effective surveillance of international passengers even as it asserted that no case of the new variant has been found as yet in the country.

DEL90 CONG-SUSPENSION Suspensions 'tailor-made' to throttle voice of oppn in Parliament: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the government was not allowing the Parliament to function to avoid getting exposed on people's issues like price rise and demanded that it apologises to them for ''wrongly'' suspending its members.

DEL88 KHARGE-OPPN-NAIDU Kharge writes to RS chairman urging him to revoke suspension of 12 MPs, points to anomalies New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday wrote to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, urging him to revoke his decision of suspending 12 opposition MPs.

DEL87 GOVT-PANEL-EWS Govt constitutes panel to revisit criteria for determining economically weaker sections New Delhi: The government has constituted a committee to revisit the criteria for determining the economically weaker sections to provide them reservation.

DEL81 FARMERS-GOVT-LD COMMITTEE Govt seeks names of farmer leaders for panel on MSP, other issues; SKM to decide in Dec 4 meet New Delhi: The Centre has sought five names from the Samkyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to be included in a committee for discussion on a host of issues, including MSP, and the umbrella body of farmer unions will decide those in its December 4 meeting, farmer leader Darshan Pal said on Tuesday.

DEL75 LDALL MALLYA Waited sufficiently long, can’t be waiting ''any longer'' for Vijay Mallya: SC, fixes Jan 16 for sentence hearing in contempt case New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed it has waited sufficiently long enough and can’t now be waiting ''any longer'' for fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya held guilty of contempt in 2017, and said it will ''finally'' proceed with the sentencing aspect on January 18 next whether he appears or not.

DEL72 UKD-2ND LD DEVASTHANAM Dhami scraps Chardham Devasthanam Board, gets priests’ blessings Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday ordered scrapping of the Chardham Devasthanam Board, reversing the 2019 decision of his predecessor Trivendra Singh Rawat.

BOM21 MH-LD ALL PARAM BIR Maha govt orders probe into Waze-Param Bir Singh meeting Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered a probe into a meeting between dismissed police officer Sachin Waze and IPS officer Param Bir Singh which has caused a flutter as Waze is in judicial custody and both are accused in an extortion case.

CAL10 IMD-LD CYCLONIC STORM Cyclonic storm likely to hit Odisha, Andhra coasts on Saturday morning: IMD New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic storm is likely to hit the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Saturday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

LEGAL LGD21 DL-COURT-KHOSLA Delhi court lets off bar association ex-prez with 40k fine in woman lawyer assault case New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday let off Delhi High Court Bar Association's (DHCBA) ex-President Rajiv Khosla, convicted for assaulting a woman lawyer in 1994, with a total compensation of Rs 40,000 to the state and the victim.

FOREIGN FGN51 SINGAPORE-OMICRON-TESTING Singapore enhances COVID-19 testing protocols to deal with Omicron Singapore: Singapore will enhance its COVID-19 testing protocols for all travellers as part of tighter measures to deal with the Omicron variant, health ministry said on Tuesday. By Gurdip Singh FGN41 UK-SPY-CHIEF-THREATS UK chief spy says China, Russia, Iran, terrorism are big 4 threats London: China, Russia, Iran and international terrorism form the “big four” set of security threats in an era of dramatic change, Britain’s chief spy said in a rare public speech on Tuesday. By Aditi Khanna BUSINESS DEL76 BIZ-2NDLD GDP GDP grows at 8.4 pc in Q2; India maintains status as fastest growing economy New Delhi: The Indian economy remained on track to post the fastest growth among major economies this year as its GDP expanded by a better-than-expected 8.4 per cent in the July-September quarter to cross pre-pandemic levels.

DEL86 BIZ LD-INFRA-GROWTH Infrastructure industries expand at 7.5 pc in Oct New Delhi: The production of eight infrastructure sectors rose by 7.5 per cent in October on healthy performance by the segments of coal, natural gas, refinery products and cement, official data released on Tuesday showed.

PTI AAR AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)