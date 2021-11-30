NIIT subsidiary RPS Consulting on Tuesday said it has appointed Francis Jacob as its President and Business Head.

RPS Consulting provides training programmes on emerging digital technologies for experienced technology professionals, specifically addressing the needs of global systems integrators and capability entres of large multinational companies.

Jacob is a senior leader with over two decades of experience in technology sector and has held leadership roles in global organisations such as Wipro, HP, IBM and Avaya, a statement said.

In his most recent role, Jacob was the Director for Oracle University for the Asia Pacific region, it added.

**** *AppyHigh logs 10x growth in users; aims 1 billion users by 2026 Mobile internet technology company AppyHigh on Tuesday said its monthly active users (MAU) grew from 5 million to 50 million across its ecosystem of apps during the pandemic. AppyHigh's universe of apps has garnered over 400 million downloads till date. The company has touched an annualised recurring revenue (ARR) of USD 11 million (Rs 80 crore). “Over the next couple of months we will bring rapid innovation across our ecosystem of apps and sharpen our focus on user intimacy as we target the next 1 billion users by 2026,” AppyHigh co-founder Aneesh Rayancha said.

While the technology firm primarily draws its users from India, foreign markets like the US, Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, and the UK contribute a sizable 20 per cent to the company's business, the statement said.

**** *Eduncle raises USD 750,000 from Mumbai Angels Network, others Eduncle, an online learning platform, has raised USD 750,000 (about Rs 5.6 crore) from investors, including Mumbai Angels Network.

The company will use the capital to achieve its expansion objectives and to develop new product for additional exams, commence live classes, and bolster its tech infrastructure, a statement said.

The platform also plans on augmenting its doubt-solving features with the integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, it added.

“The platform has seen 2x growth in its student base, paid subscribers, and revenue in the last 12 months while being extremely capital efficient. Eduncle's offerings have become increasingly robust in recent times, making high-quality education accessible to all,'' Nandini Mansinghka, co-founder and CEO of Mumbai Angels Network, said.

