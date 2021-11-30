Man held from UP for duping woman of Rs 26 lakh with managerial job promise

A 29-year-old man was held from Uttar Pradesh by Mumbai Crime Branch's cyber police station for allegedly duping people of several lakh rupees by promising them managerial jobs in prominent companies, an official said on Tuesday.

Shailendra Bharti, a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended by the East Region Cyber police station after a 49-year-old woman complained that she was cheated of over Rs 26 lakh between September 15 and October 10, he said.

''Our probe found the accused had got the details of the woman from a job portal and contacted her. She was made to deposit Rs 26 lakh as various fees in several banks accounts by the accused. After the accused stopped taking her calls, she knew she had been cheated,'' the official said.

After it was found that the bank accounts into which the money was deposited were from Uttar Pradesh, further probe zeroed in on Bharti, he said, adding that the accounts have Rs 1 crore in deposits.

Two associates of Bharti are on the run and efforts are on to nab them.

