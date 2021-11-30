MSRTC stir: On day 34, some 19k staffers attend work, 960 buses operated

Over 19,000 of the 92,000-odd staffers of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation reported to work on Tuesday even as the stir demanding merger of the cash-strapped undertaking with the state government entered the 34th day.

An official said 960 buses were operated during the day, mostly in the Mumbai and Pune region, while services continued to be largely affected in the transporter's Aurangabad division, which covers Marathwada districts like Aurangabad, Beed, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Osmanabad and Parbhani.

''A total of 19,086 staffers out of 92,266 attended work on Tuesday. The remaining 73,180 continue to stay off due to the agitation,'' he said.

The employees' stir began on October 28 but intensified on November 9 when bus operations in 250 depots got paralysed.

