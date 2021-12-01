Canada to ban travelers from Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt amid Omicron concerns - Toronto Star
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 01-12-2021 01:43 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 01:43 IST
Canada will ban travelers who have been to Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt amid concerns about the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the Toronto Star newspaper said on Tuesday, citing sources.
Canada has identified five people with the new variant, at least two of whom were recently in Nigeria. Last week Ottawa barred travelers who had been to seven southern African nations.
