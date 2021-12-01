Left Menu

MG Motor India sales decline 40 pc to 2,482 units in Nov

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 10:43 IST
MG Motor India sales decline 40 pc to 2,482 units in Nov
  • Country:
  • India

MG Motor India on Wednesday reported a 40 per cent decline in retail sales to 2,481 units in November 2021, as the production was adversely impacted by the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

The company had clocked retail sales of 4,163 units in the same month last year.

''Enduring the industry challenges of global semiconductor chip shortage, which has severely constrained the production levels, MG Motor is continuously working towards delivering to customers their much-awaited MG cars on time,'' the company said in a statement. The newly launched SUV Astor along with Hector, ZS EV and Gloster continue to have strong customer interest, and the company is working towards fulfilling its promise and delivering the first batch of 5,000 Astor within 2021, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021